Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $735,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

