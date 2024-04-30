Singapore Exchange Limited Announces Dividend of $0.89 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.8867 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPXCY stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $112.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
