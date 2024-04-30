Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.17 on Monday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

