Skylands Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NATR opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $108.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.