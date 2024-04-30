Skylands Capital LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 179,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.1 %

WBA stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

