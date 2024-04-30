Skylands Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

