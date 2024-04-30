Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $15.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 96,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $1,065,513.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,534,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,856,232.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Snap by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.