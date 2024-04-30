Snap’s (SNAP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC raised Snap from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

