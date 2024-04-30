Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Snowflake by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 142,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $157.47 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock worth $34,291,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

