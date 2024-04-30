Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SGD. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Snowline Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$855.53 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.88. Snowline Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21.

In other Snowline Gold news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. Corporate insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

