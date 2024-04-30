Solid Power (SLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Solid Power has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 376.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of SLDP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 579,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,669. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Further Reading

