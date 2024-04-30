Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.