S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $415.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

