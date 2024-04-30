SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Position Trimmed by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,017 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTM. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SPTM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 249,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.77.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.