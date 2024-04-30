SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

