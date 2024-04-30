SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 225,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

DWX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $450.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

