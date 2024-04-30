Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 173.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 657,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 416,921 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,511,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

