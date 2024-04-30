Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 324,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 259,291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,590,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,533 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYBB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,478. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.31.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

