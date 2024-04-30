Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 315,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 169,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 311,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,657. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

