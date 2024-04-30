Steele Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 166,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,460. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

