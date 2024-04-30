Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $8.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

