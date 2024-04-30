Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 213,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSTP traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $29.21. 14,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.