Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,146,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,115,852. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

