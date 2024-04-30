Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $241.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of APPF opened at $238.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. AppFolio has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $256.73. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

