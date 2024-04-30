Stifel Nicolaus Increases Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $84.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 125.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

