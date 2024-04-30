StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

2U Stock Performance

TWOU opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $5.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). 2U had a negative net margin of 33.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $255.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

