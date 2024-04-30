StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.
ClearOne Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of ClearOne
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
