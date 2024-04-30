StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAYN. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial cut Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.