StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Stratasys Price Performance

SSYS opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $697.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 165.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 24.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 928,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stratasys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

