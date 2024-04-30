StockNews.com Downgrades ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $721.90 on Friday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $428.97 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $758.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.15.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after buying an additional 49,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

