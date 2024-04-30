StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

MCBC stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

About Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBC. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.