StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
MCBC stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34.
Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macatawa Bank
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Featured Articles
