StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,421,599.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

