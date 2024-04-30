StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UBFO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $250,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

