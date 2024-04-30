StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of UBFO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
