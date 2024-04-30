StockNews.com Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.82.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

LAD opened at $261.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $206.69 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.