Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys Shares of 21,334 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,833 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $501,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.