Stonebrook Private Inc. Makes New $140,000 Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.