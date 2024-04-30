StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.06.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

