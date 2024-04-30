SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ryerson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Stock Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

