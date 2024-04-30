SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.67 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

