SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $757,000 Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMRE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 198,922 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 133,225 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Costamare by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 214,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Costamare Trading Up 1.1 %

Costamare stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $494.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Costamare Company Profile

Further Reading

