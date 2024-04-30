T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock valued at $971,083,803 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,948,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,994,000 after buying an additional 250,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

