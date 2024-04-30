TD Cowen Raises Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $130.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of RVTY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,526. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $127,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

