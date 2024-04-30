Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Tectonic Financial Stock Performance
TECTP stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Tectonic Financial has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43.
About Tectonic Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Financial
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.