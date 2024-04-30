Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

TECTP stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. Tectonic Financial has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

