Teleflex (TFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Teleflex to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Teleflex has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.550-13.950 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.55-$13.95 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Teleflex to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

