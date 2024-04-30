Telefônica Brasil (VIV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
VIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 726,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,871. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
