Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8044 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.

Temenos Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.

Featured Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

