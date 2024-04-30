Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8044 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.
Temenos Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96.
About Temenos
