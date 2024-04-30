TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lifted to Outperfrom Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $135.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. TFI International has a 12 month low of $102.94 and a 12 month high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,094 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TFI International by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.