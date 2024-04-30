TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded to Outperfrom Under Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.
See Also
