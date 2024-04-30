The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 43,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 11,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 38,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded down $3.08 on Tuesday, reaching $333.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,566. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $330.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

