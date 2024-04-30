The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,286,000 after buying an additional 95,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 989,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,157,000 after buying an additional 66,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TRV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.10. 308,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,354. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,681 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,504 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

